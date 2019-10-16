Halloween is now Americans’ second-favorite holiday, surpassed in dollars spent only by Christmas. It’s easy to understand why. Halloween is the only major holiday that does not revolve around country, religion or family. It doesn’t call upon us to feel patriotic or pious, or to cook a big dinner for tedious relatives. It invites us to celebrate fear.
For the rest of the year, we mostly try to keep a safe distance from the things that scare us, but at Halloween we put them all front and center and laugh at them. They’re all surrogates for what we’re really afraid of — our own deaths. At Halloween, we dare to become merrily callous, even about death. Other people’s deaths, anyway.
We like to hear about family curses. The Lemp Mansion will be holding a party Oct. 26 where we’ll remember St. Louis’s most famous cursed family. Wealth and prominence could not protect them from madness, scandal and suicide. But there was another family whose fall fascinated St. Louisans for decades: the Colcords.
On Aug. 17, 1878, readers of the St. Louis Globe-Democrat found a shocking story on the front page:
“It was but a few years ago that Josiah P. Colcord was a rising young member of the bar, universally esteemed, honored by the people’s suffrages, and with a brilliant future prophesied by all who knew him. Today, he lies cold in death, a murderer and a suicide, the victim of lust, gone red-handed into the presence of the Eternal.”
Colcord, a Civil War veteran, was appointed public prosecutor of St. Louis in 1866. He went on to serve a term as a legislator in Jefferson City and returned to build a successful private practice. The newspapers reported the comings and goings of his wife and children in the society pages, and his trials in the news pages. His house hosted “a coterie of the most brilliant legal and social lights of the city” said the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Then he fell in love with Lillie Gibbons. Beautiful and twice divorced, she was “a siren who wrecked the lives of three men,” according to the Post. Colcord’s wife Mary divorced him. He took to drink. He suffered not only social ostracism, but professional failure. He was reduced to hanging around the courthouse, picking up any work he could.
Mary Colcord became a teacher at an orphanage in Webster Groves. When Colcord asked to visit her so he could see his young son Ross, she permitted it, but rebuffed his embrace. He told her he wished he could reform, but he was “in the toils of a demon, from which he could never break loose.” It’s unclear whether he meant Lillie or alcohol.
He had long been a favorite source for reporters. Even in the newspapers, they called him “Joe.” Now, they were the last people to seek him out. On the morning of Aug. 17, 1878, a reporter met him in the street and asked if he had any leads. He replied, “No, not just now, but I’ll give you a big item before long.”
At 1 p.m. in the afternoon, guests in the Girard House hotel heard shots, and broke down Colcord’s door to find that he had fatally shot Lillie and himself. The crime caused a sensation. Hundreds of people lined up at the morgue to view the bodies. Lillie’s “features were as beautiful and perfect as ever,” the Post reported. Her ex-husbands refused to claim her body, and she was buried in Potter’s Field.
Colcord’s wife and children attended his funeral. So did a Globe reporter, who noted:
“There was no member of the bar present. A few years ago they raised their hats to Joe Colcord.”
Colcord’s little daughter, ironically also named Lillian, was overcome as the grave diggers began to bury the coffin. She begged to see her father’s face one last time. The gravediggers uncovered and opened the coffin so she could say goodbye.
The family maintained that both Colcord and Lillie had been murdered by some unknown assailant, but the police and public didn’t take them seriously. Ten years later, a man named Henry A. Morrison walked into the coroner’s office and confessed to the crimes, saying he was madly in love with Lillie. The coroner pronounced him deranged and told him to go away.
Mary Colcord entered an asylum in 1899 and never emerged. Daughter Lillian, also institutionalized, hid in an attic and starved to death in 1900. Her brother Ross took his own life in 1904. The Post, totting up the tragedies, made a diagnosis of hereditary madness.
The Colcords weren’t as rich and numerous as the Lemps, and their spirits didn’t have a mansion to haunt. That’s probably why St. Louis forgot them. But their story seems to me even more harrowing and poignant.