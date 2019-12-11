St. Louis pastry chef Tyler “Tai” Davis has been afforded many opportunities in his 34 years of life. Born in Illinois to a family who frequently moved, Davis developed an eclectic set of experiences and interests. It’s what he calls his “all-over-the-place-ness.”
Davis studied musical performance and worked in facilities and development before stepping into the culinary arena, starting savory and switching to sweet four years ago. Since moving to St. Louis, he’s worked for many well-regarded St. Louis establishments like Niche, Libertine, Franco, Element and Demun Oyster Bar.
As 2019 comes to a close, Davis is still all over the place, with three freelance businesses under the Tai Davis name, each with a different concept to utilize his skill set. Æther offers kitchen consulting, menu development and pop-up dinners. Sacred Geometry is a visual anthology of Davis’ culinary exploits, and Alchemy Bakery serves as an online storefront, where customers can purchase cakes, pastries and chocolates for delivery in the St. Louis area.
“I want people to have the best experience possible when they eat my food,” said Davis. “I always use the best ingredients around. You’ll never find my cakes in stores because they look like natural elements or rock formations.”
The alchemic names of Davis’ various ventures are no coincidence. Davis’ culinary philosophy is viscerally tied to the intimate ties between chef, creation and eater. He believes eating should be an experience for all senses. Davis’ creations are colorful and full of different textures and flavors.
His most recent project, a coffee-table anthology of desserts entitled “Tai Davis: Pastry” is physical evidence of his commitment to his discipline. The 60-page book weaves a striking tale of Davis’ venture into pastry — with many photos taken by Davis himself.
“It really starts off with the first dessert I ever made. From there, it’s a visual diary to where I ended up,” he said. “I also wanted to treat it as a fine art book. I think people underappreciate food and don’t think of it as an art form. My purpose now is to open people’s eyes to that.”
Davis will continue to open eyes with future progress. Currently in the works is a collection of recipes — both original and collaborations with other chefs — called “Tai Davis: Savory,” which Davis aims to release by late 2020. And within the next five years, Davis hopes to publish a very personal project, “The Cookbook of Solace,” a collection of journal entries, playlists, quotes and collaborations with local artists, all centering on a culinary theme.
“Tai Davis: Pastry” will first be available at Left-Bank Books, 399 N. Euclid Ave. at a book signing and discussion on Saturday, Dec. 14 at 4 p.m. To learn more about Tai Davis, visit tai-davis.com.
The last day to order baked goods for Christmas is Dec. 14.