This year marks the 11th anniversary of the winter Clayton Restaurant Week. Beginning Monday, Jan. 13 through Sunday, Jan. 19, 21 of Clayton’s finest dining establishments will offer special three-course dinners for $25 or $35 per person, not including tax and tip. This is a great opportunity to sample some of what the Clayton restaurant scene has to offer without breaking the bank.
The fine dining establishments participating in the 2020 Clayton Restaurant Week are: 5 Star Burgers; 801 Chophouse; 801 Fish; Avenue; BARcelona; The Bao; C.J. Muggs; Café Napoli; Cantina Laredo; The Capital Grille; Crushed Red; Dominic’s Trattoria; Herbie’s; Il Palato; Louie’s Wine Dive; Oceano Bistro; Pastaria; Peel Wood Fired Pizza; Ruth’s Chris Steak House; Sardella and Seven at The Seven Gables Inn.
Reservations are highly recommended for dinner dining this week. Call the restaurants directly and be sure to mention “Restaurant Week” in your reservation.
Last year’s Restaurant Week resulted in a sales increase of between 30% and 100% for January sales for restaurants involved. Over 17,000 diners attended.
Diners also have the opportunity to add an “extra helping” to their meal in the form of a $5 donation to Operation Food Search, an organization which provides food and nutrition education to the hungry in the community. Operation Food Search helps feed more than 200,000 individuals per month, a third of whom are children. Last year, Clayton Restaurant Week collected over $2,500 for Operation Food Search.
Restaurant Week itself is a national event taking place yearly in major cities all across the United States. In 2019, St. Louis celebrated Cortex Restaurant Week, Black Restaurant Week and Downtown Restaurant Week to name a few. Dates for future 2020 events have yet to be determined. Keep an eye on social media for updates.
Clayton Restaurant Week is presented by the city of Clayton and Synergy Productions and sponsored by Lexus and Stella Artois. Restaurant Week participants will offer Stella Artois beer for $5 each while supplies last.
For more information, or to view menus from participating restaurants, visit www.claytonrestaurantweek.com.