Start the summer off with The Sheldon Concert Hall's Summer SOLID Challenge for a chance to win a Family and Friends Membership to the Saint Louis Science Center or four tickets to an upcoming Sheldon performance.
From May 26 - July 31, students and parents are invited to learn about the STEAM process via The Sheldon’s SOLID (Science of Learning Instrument Design) Music Project, and use it to build a musical object that can produce and change sound. Two winners will be selected based on the functionality, creativity and artistry of their instrument. Winners will be notified via social media.
Families can visit thesheldon.org/solid/ to download the parent and student SOLID Project guides and help their student create an instrument out of recycled materials that creates sound through vibration, is able to change pitch and is visually artistic.
In the packet, students will learn about the science of sound and will be guided through the steps of the engineering cycle to design, construct, and test their musical creation. Entries can be submitted by posting a photo of the instrument on Facebook or Instagram with the hashtag #MySOLIDProject, along with a short description of the instrument, the student’s first name and their grade level. Entries may be featured on The Sheldon’s Facebook and Instagram pages. All students, kindergarten through high school, are eligible.
The SOLID Music Project is a Sheldon education program that began in 2015 in collaboration with the Saint Louis Science Center and a grant from Boeing, designed to help children learn about how sound is made through the STEAM disciplines of science, technology, engineering, arts and math.
For more information contact Katelyn Galenski at 314-533-9900 ext. 33 or kgalenski@thesheldon.org.