Councilman Tim Cusick announced at the Oct. 14 University City Council meeting that he plans to introduce legislation proposing that the federal government investigate the Loop Trolley.
The action follows a recent statement from Loop Trolley Company President John Meyer, Jr. requesting $700,000 from the St. Louis County Transit Fund to keep the trolly running into next year.
Meyer said that without funding, the trolley would have to cease operations by late November. The St. Louis County Council has thus far shown reluctance to supply further funding.
“How is it that a project that cost $51.5 million fails within the first 10 months?” asked Cusick.
Human Rights Commission Cut
Also during the meeting, the city council voted unanimously to terminate the city’s Commission on Human Rights, but they may consider reforming it if citizens choose to get involved.
During discussion before the 7-0 vote, several council members said their decision was based on the commission, which has not met for over a year, not having any true direction or purpose, and ultimately getting little if anything done.
The commission, in its most recent incarnation, was formed in the early 2010s under former Mayor Shelley Welsch. Councilman Paulette Carr became the first council liaison to the commission in 2012.
“They didn’t have a mission, they didn’t know what they were doing, they spent several years looking for jobs to do,” said Carr. “(Ending the commission) is not capricious or arbitrary. The commission was largely abandoned by people who didn’t have direction, and the council at the time didn’t give them direction.”
Councilman Steve McMahon, who also served as a liaison to the commission for a time, said that while the group had “good hearted people,” meetings would often last several hours with nothing of note getting done.
Several members of the council said they would be open to establishing a new version of the commission, but that having public input is an important step.Mayor Terry Crow encouraged people to come up with ideas and present them to the council.
“We are ready, willing and able to move foreword on this but it is incumbent for people to bring it forward,” said Crow.