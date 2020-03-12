Most recently updated at 4:30 p.m. Friday, March 13, 2020.
As of the St. Louis County Department of Public Health’s most recent update, only one case of COVID-19, also known as novel Coronavirus, has been confirmed in the St. Louis county area. Nine tests have been confirmed negative and three tests are pending. Several people are being monitored for possible local or travel exposure.
The health department encourages anyone experiencing Coronavirus symptoms (fever, cough and shortness of breath) and have a reason to believe they have been in contact with someone infected with COVID-19 to call the St. Louis County Health Line, 314-615-2660 to report their experience.
Citizens should remain vigilent during this rapidly evolving pandemic and are encouraged to sanitize commonly-touched surfaces, wash hands thoroughly and routinely, avoid touching their noses, eyes and mouths and to stay home when sick.
For more information, call the Missouri Novel Coronavirus Information Hotline at 877-435-8411 or visit stlcorona.com or www.who.int/emergencies/diseases/novel- coronavirus-2019.
Closures, Postponements and Updates
This list will be updated as more information becomes available.
• The Missouri Botanical Garden is canceling the Science Open House, Sake and Sakura, Eggstravaganza and Chinese Culture Days events. The garden will remain open during regular hours.
• All March events at the Missouri History Museum, Soldiers Memorial and the MHS Library & Research Center are canceled. The locations will remain open during regular hours.
• Maryville University is moving to a virtual learning format until Monday, March 30.
• Washington University has extended spring break one week and will move to a virtual learning format until at least the end of April.
• Saint Louis University is moving to a virtual learning format starting March 23 and continuing until at least the end of April.
• New City School closed temporarily but will reopen on Wednesday, March 18.
• The annual Ancient Order of Hibernians Saint Patrick’s Day Parade and Dogtown United Irish Festival are both canceled.
• The 2020 Schlafly Beer Stout & Oyster Festival is canceled
• Saint Louis County Library is suspending all events, programs and outreach activities beginning March 16 and continuing until April 1. Libraries will remain open during regular hours.
• The Pulitzer Arts Foundation is postponing until further notice all large events. The museum will continue with regular opening hours.
• Barret Barrera has canceled the March 14 artist talk with Brandon Anschultz and Harley Lafarrah Eaves at projects+gallery, as well as the upcoming conservator talk with Zoe Perkins scheduled for March 21 at projects+exhibitions.
• Performances at the Fox Theatre have been postponed through March 31. Ticket holders will be honored at rescheduled events.
• SFJAZZ Collective scheduled for March 14 at the Sheldon Concert Hall has been canceled. The 2020 Gala with Renee Elise Goldsberry scheduled for March 28 has also been canceled, as have all concerts through April 4.
• The March 19 World Chess Hall of Fame Composer Series event has been canceled.
• The March 13 and 14 SLSO Concert "The Damnation of Faust" has been cancelled.
• Healthworks Kids Museum will close through March 30.
• Third Degree Glass Factory's Steinfest has been postponed until April 17.
• All events at the Contemporary Art Museum have been suspended until further notice.
• Many events at Stifel Theater have been canceled. Individual ticket holders should check the website to confirm the status of their show.
• Many events scheduled for The Pageant and Delmar Hall have been canceled or postponed. Check the website for the most recent updates.
• HEARding Cats Collective has canceled Carl Stone at the High Low on Friday, March 20.
• All St. Louis Academy of Science events are canceled until further notice.
• All St. Louis Community College campuses have extended spring break for students until March 30. All campuses remain open and employees are expected to continue working. Check the website for hours of campus facilities.
• Opera Theatre of St. Louis has canceled all public events until further notice.
• University City Public Library has canceled all events including story times until at least March 31.
• Harris Stowe University spring break has been extended until March 23.