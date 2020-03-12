Most recently updated at 11 a.m. Friday, March 13, 2020.
As of the St. Louis County Department of Public Health’s most recent update, only one case of COVID-19, also known as novel Coronavirus, has been confirmed in the St. Louis county area. Nine tests have been confirmed negative and three tests are pending. Several people are being monitored for possible local or travel exposure.
The health department encourages anyone experiencing Coronavirus symptoms (fever, cough and shortness of breath) and have a reason to believe they have been in contact with someone infected with COVID-19 to call the St. Louis County Health Line, 314-615-2660 to report their experience.
Citizens should remain vigilent during this rapidly evolving pandemic and are encouraged to sanitize commonly-touched surfaces, wash hands thoroughly and routinely, avoid touching their noses, eyes and mouths and to stay home when sick.
For more information, call the Missouri Novel Coronavirus Information Hotline at 877-435-8411 or visit stlcorona.com or www.who.int/emergencies/diseases/novel- coronavirus-2019.
Closures, Postponements and Updates
This list will be updated as more information becomes available.
• The Missouri Botanical Garden is canceling the Science Open House, Sake and Sakura, Eggstravaganza and Chinese Culture Days events. The garden will remain open during regular hours.
• All March events at the Missouri History Museum, Soldiers Memorial and the MHS Library & Research Center are canceled. The locations will remain open during regular hours.
• Maryville University is moving to a virtual learning format until Monday, March 30.
• Washington University has extended spring break one week and will move to a virtual learning format until at least the end of April.
• Saint Louis University is moving to a virtual learning format starting March 23 and continuing until at least the end of April.
• New City School closed temporarily but will reopen on Wednesday, March 18.
• The annual Ancient Order of Hibernians Saint Patrick’s Day Parade and Dogtown United Irish Festival are both canceled.
• The 2020 Schlafly Beer Stout & Oyster Festival is canceled
• Saint Louis County Library is suspending all events, programs and outreach activities beginning March 16 and continuing until April 1. Libraries will remain open during regular hours.
• The Pulitzer Arts Foundation is postponing until further notice all large events. The museum will continue with regular opening hours.
• Barret Barrera has canceled the March 14 artist talk with Brandon Anschultz and Harley Lafarrah Eaves at projects+gallery, as well as the upcoming conservator talk with Zoe Perkins scheduled for March 21 at projects+exhibitions.
• Performances at the Fox Theatre have been postponed through March 31. Ticket holders will be honored at rescheduled events.
• SFJAZZ Collective scheduled for March 14 at the Sheldon Concert Hall has been canceled.
• The March 19 World Chess Hall of Fame Composer Series event has been canceled.
• The March 13 and 14 SLSO Concert "The Damnation of Faust" has been cancelled.
• Healthworks Kids Museum will close through March 30.
• Third Degree Glass Factory's Steinfest has been postponed until April 17.