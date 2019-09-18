Regional enterprising chefs and culinary visionaries now can bake, cook and test products in a new Central West End culinary incubator, opened Sept. 9.
Owners of a longtime St. Louis source for commercial kitchen and bar equipment saw a vast void in their clientele’s physical food production options. So they’ve stepped up to fill that need by creating a novel, certified commercial kitchen building at 408 N. Sarah St.
Since last summer, Christy Ford Schlafly, president of Ford Hotel Supply, along with her son and vice president, Charlie Schlafly, commissioned construction crews to transform more than half of the 11,000 square-foot building previously occupied by St. Louis Shade & Hardware.
“For many years, we were asked where kitchen space could be borrowed or rented. We started researching the local situation, and then felt it would be truly helpful to have an equipped, commercial kitchen for St. Louis,” said Ford Schlafly.
They hope to become the state-of-the-art, fully licensed facility selected by caterers, food truck operators, specialty food producers, restaurateurs researching new menu items and fledging food business entrepreneurs creating their first products. The facility also could come in handy for restaurant managers seeking a spot for private parties without shutting down their main restaurants.
“We want to help food business owners expand and grow, especially during those in-between stages when they’re tackling bigger projects or taking on large orders. We’re there for them, with private space, equipment, services and a supportive community,” said Schlafly.
Officially titled “STL Foodworks,” the location offers seven certified commercial kitchens, four of which are named after explorers. There’s the Lewis and Clark Kitchen, the Chouteau Kitchen, the Sacagawea Kitchen and the Boone Kitchen. The remaining kitchen area is an unnamed, shared space. Each kitchen includes a range with standard oven, convection oven, 20-quart mixer, sinks and a refrigerator.
Ford Schlafly said finding a Central West End location was important for her endeavor. Ford Hotel Supply was founded by the Ford family in 1911. Her father, Bill Ford, and his twin brother, Jack, were born in the Central West End, went to school in the area, and continued living in the neighborhood. She, too, remains a Central West
End resident.
“It also was vital to be centrally located for those who need the kitchen space, near where the culinary action is,” said Schlafly. “We hope to be the launch pad that many need, as well as a public retail place at which STL Foodworks’ members can sell their items, or from where caterers can have boxed lunches picked up and sent to different places.”
Schlafly said that one rentable space is ideal for a team of one to three chefs. By renting the entire space, 10 to 12 people could easily function. Alternatively, two entities could share the space, working independently or in unison.
Kitchens can be rented for half-day increments online at STLFoodworks.com. To qualify, clients must have general liability insurance, a food handler’s certificate at the management level and properly documented paperwork and application forms. They also must first tour the facility for an orientation.
Ford Schlafly said they offer monthly memberships with discounted kitchen prices. The secured facility will be available 24/7, with members checking themselves in and out during off-peak hours. While clients are expected to clean up after themselves and leave the equipment in proper order, the facility has an on-site manager to handle day-to-day operations.
Schlafly said the second floor of the building offers meeting space and is WiFi-enabled, ready for collaboration. Next steps include offering a reception area with a refrigerated display case where chefs can store and sell their products.
“We want our clients and members to succeed, so we hope to be a place where they get more and more knowledge. As a reliable partner, we plan to work with regional mentoring programs and to host food-related classes or sessions about other important topics, such as accounting and marketing,” said Ford Schlafly.