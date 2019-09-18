Two St. Louis neighborhoods, Compton Heights and Compton Hill, will host a combined house tour on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 28 and 29, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The public is invited to tour up to nine homes built from the turn of the 19th century and beyond.
The tour will include the first floor and basement bowling alley of the famed Magic Chef Mansion, a stunning showplace home and the crown jewel of the area. A biergarten with cold drinks and food will be on the mansion grounds.
Advance tickets for $25 are available at eventbrite.com, if purchased before 5 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 23.
Tour tickets may be purchased the days of the tour for $30 at the tour entrance, 3400 Russell Blvd. Children under 4 are free with an adult.
Tour-goers may walk, drive or use trams available at no charge throughout the tour. Purchased tickets may be used for either day of the tour.
Spiked heels are not allowed and some homeowners may require shoe booties or removal of shoes. No food or beverages will be allowed inside the homes.
The 2019 Historic House Tour lineup includes:
- 3400 Russell Blvd. — The 30-room mansion was designed in 1907 by Ernst Janssen for Charles and Hedwig Stockstrom, patterned after a castle in Schwerwin, Germany.
- 3080 Hawthorne Blvd. — designed by Henry C. Clymer, the “secret garden” in the back yard is filled with eclectic plantings.
- 3232 Longfellow Blvd. — W. Ridgeway Young designed the home in 1914 with an unusual, almost flat, hipped roof. He eventually formed the architectural firm of Maritz, Young and Durand.
- 3543 Flora Court — an Arts & Craft home built in 1910. It was designed by architect William H. Gruen. The current owners purchased it in 2006 and restored it to its original charm, adding a designer kitchen and all the amenities of contemporary living.
- The tour also includes 1920 Compton Hill Place, 3146 Hawthorne Blvd., 3120 Hawthorne Blvd., 2904 Geyer Ave., 3463 Longfellow Blvd., 3505 Longfellow Blvd. and 3515 Longfellow Blvd.