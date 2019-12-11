Travis Howard and Tim Wiggins of On Point Hospitality recently announced the return of “Cocktails for a Cause,” a charitable giveback initiative to benefit the St. Louis City Family Gift Drive this holiday season.
The two men are the team behind the modern American pub and cocktail bar, Retreat Gastropub at 6 N. Sarah St., and the island-inspired restaurant and bar, Yellowbelly, at 4659 Lindell Blvd.,
Available now at both Retreat Gastropub and Yellowbelly, $2 from every beverage purchased from the Charitable Cheers cocktail menu will be donated to support the cause. In 2018, the team raised $2,000 to purchase holiday gifts and necessities for local families. They also helped a family in need by paying one month’s rent for a family of five who faced losing their housing during the holidays.
The St. Louis Family Gift Drive is a cause founded by Tim Wiggins’ mother. The organization provides gifts and essentials for families with special needs children from ages 3 and under. Wiggins, co-owner and beverage director, developed two new cocktail menus this year — doubling the offerings with his takes on eggnog to an old fashioned and a holiday-spiced daiquiri.
“Each year, we connect with families from around St. Louis, and we have the amazing opportunity to make a substantial difference in their lives during the holidays,” Wiggins said. “We feel that we should use our restaurants as an outlet to do better in the neighborhood and community. With two locations, we’re able to raise funds and awareness during a season when so many local families go without necessities, struggling to pay their rent or heat their homes — let alone put gifts under the tree. We’re proud to make even a small impact on their lives through Cocktails for a Cause.”
The complete cocktail lists are available at Yellowbelly and Retreat Gastropub, as well as a holiday pop up event at Road Crew Cycles & Coffee, 3172 Morganford Road, on Sunday, Dec. 22.
All cocktails on the Charitable Cheers menu are $11 with $2 of each cocktail purchased being donated.