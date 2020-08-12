Visitors to the Missouri Botanical Garden can once again enjoy the tropical rainforest setting inside the Climatron as it reopens to the public Thursday - Sunday.
The Garden reopened to the public on June 16 following an unprecedented three-month closure due to COVID-19. The Climatron remained closed at that time to allow staff to safely care for the collection and perform necessary maintenance to get the conservatory visitor-ready. During the closure, only a handful of horticulture staff members were permitted on site, which meant much catch-up work as additional staff began to return.
The Climatron will remain closed to visitors two days a week to allow staff to continue caring for the living collection in a safe manner. Due to narrow paths, it is not possible for staff to do this work while the Climatron is open to visitors.
Visitors can safely enjoy the Climatron Thursday - Sunday by following a one-way path through the conservatory.
The Climatron is the first geodesic dome to be used as a conservatory. It opened to the public in 1960, and celebrates its 60th birthday this year. Learn more about #Climatron60 here.
Other Garden areas reopening include the Boxwood Garden, Carver Garden, Chinese Garden, Ottoman Garden, Rock Garden, and the Herb Garden. All of these spaces will be all be closed two days a week for maintenance, but will be open to visitors Thursday - Sunday.
The Missouri Botanical Garden is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday - Sunday. Last entry is at 4 p.m. The Garden remains closed on Mondays.