Clayton Mayor Michelle Harris began her Jan. 9 “State of the City” address by showing a black and white photo of Clayton in its early days — an “outpost of plank sidewalks and wood framed buildings.”
Harris said early residents would be surprised by the Clayton of today, a city known as the region’s second downtown with a weekday daytime population of 44,627 and an average home value of $590,800. Harris described her city as a “thriving area and education hub.”
Midway through her presentation, Harris presented “the biggest news” of the event, revealing that the city had received a significant donation from the Centene Corporation to help fund a roof at the Shaw Park Ice Rink. The new year-round facility will be known as The Commons. Harris described it as a transformative addition to Shaw Park.
Clayton Parks and Recreation Director Patty DeForrest said she expects plans for the project to be presented to the city’s plan commission on Feb. 3, and that she was looking forward to “having shovels in the ground.” Both Harris and DeForrest described Centene as the lead donor on the project.
At a plan commission meeting in mid-November, DeForrest said the ice rink project architect and project manager had been working on designs both with and without a roof. At that time, the city had funding for other parts of the project, but not the roof, which had a projected cost of $4 million. The city has been discussing the rink for more than a decade. Early discussions included talks of enclosing the rink entirely, later modified to include a roof but leaving the facility open on the sides.
The skating rink represents only part of the growth Clayton has seen in recent years. In the last two years, Harris reported $734 million in economic development in the city, 2,000 new jobs and approximately 800 new residents. These gains were attributed to the ongoing expansion of Centene’s corporate headquarters, as well as the opening of several new mixed-use residential buildings — The Barton, Ceylon and Two Twelve. All of the projects are in or near the city’s central business district.
Harris said there is currently $250 million in economic development either in discussion or in progress. That includes: a proposed hotel on the Forsyth “bend” near Shaw Park; another hotel on Bemiston in the city’s former police headquarters; The Clarendale senior living facility at the corner of Clayton and Hanley roads, at the site of a former Schnucks store; and the U.S. Capital project proposed for Forsyth between Brentwood and Meramec.
The mayor and Interim Public Works Director Matt Malick also addressed a question about a proposed bike lane for a stretch of Maryland Avenue. The city is in the process of acquiring easements and developing final plans to be submitted to MoDOT for approval. Malick said he anticipates having a final design and approval in time to seek bids in July or sooner. A construction schedule will be determined once a contractor is selected.
City aldermen approved the bike lane in August 2018, after numerous discussions about several possible designs. At the time, the project received mixed feedback from residents.
Harris encouraged attendees to visit different areas of the city, such as DeMun and Hanley/Wydown. She said city leadership will continue “strong collaborations with Washington University and St. Louis County,” and will look at issues such as regionalism, equity and sustainability so that “Clayton will remain the place to be ... cities that don’t change with the needs of their residents get left behind.”