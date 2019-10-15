The developer of a proposed project in downtown Clayton recently held a public forum to display a revised version of their project and to hear feedback. That feedback was mixed but largely negative, primarily based on the proposed destruction of the historic Shanley Building at 7800 Maryland Avenue.
On Oct. 2, approximately 35 people attended a meeting at the Center of Clayton to hear from representatives of the HBE Corporation.
Those representatives, including president Fred Kummer, said that since a previous public meeting in early September and a conceptual review in May made to the city’s plan commission/architectural review board (ARB), the company had made several changes, most noticeably pulling a proposed tower back 25 feet from Bemiston Avenue and adding a ground floor restaurant along Bemiston that would be open to the public.
HBE is proposing a project bounded by Bemiston to the east, Maryland Avenue to the north and Central Avenue to the West. The project is bounded by an alley to the south. The project is set to include a 19 story condo building at the southwest corner of Bemiston and Maryland with 102 units. The project is also set to include a 311 space parking garage along Maryland, next to the tower, and new retail space along Central, replacing existing retail.
Kummer and his team said that the project would help add vitality and stability to downtown Clayton and the city as a whole. Kummer said that while there have been a number of residential projects built in Clayton in recent years, most have been rentals, with very few condos. He said that permanent residents brought in by this project would be a benefit to the city.
Of the approximately 15 people who spoke, the majority were against the project, saying that it is too large, would have a negative impact on traffic and hurt the Old Town Clayton neighborhood to the north.
A Historical Effort
Bill Hart, president of the Missouri Alliance for Historical Preservation, also addressed what has been an ongoing issue with the project: the status of the Shanley building. The building, built in 1935, was designed by noted architect Harris Armstrong. Opponents of the HBE project have expressed an interest in saving the building.
“The Shanley building began the modernist building boom in Clayton. This is not a throwaway building,” said Hart.
Along with the opposition, the project did get some support. One of two people who spoke in favor of it was Frank Schmitz, owner of BARcelona at 34. N. Central Ave. His restaurant is within the area impacted by the development.
“I support the project but I know there are people whose homes will be affected by this, and I will be hurt by the project personally and financially, but Central Business District development has to move forward. Your children and grandchildren will want it; it will bring people (to the area) and hopefully BARcelona will be back in the same spot,” Schmitz said.
When HBE first presented a conceptual review of the project to the city’s plan commission/ARB in May, board members expressed concern about the tower, that it was too large, and that its appearance did not fit in with the area. The project will have to make additional appearances before that board, as well as the Board of Aldermen, before it can be approved.