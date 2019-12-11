The Clayton Plan Commission/Architectural Review Board recently heard plans for two major projects for downtown Clayton — a Residence Inn by Marriott and a 115-unit condominium building with retail.
Residence Inn
At the commission’s Dec. 2 meeting, the first conceptual review was held for a hotel proposed by Midas Hospitality, LLC. The developer is proposing a 168-room Residence Inn by Marriott on a triangular block across from Shaw Park, bordered by Forsyth to the west and south, Brentwood to the east and Maryland to the north.
The Marriott would replace two vacant two-story office buildings. The rest of the block contains a restaurant and several other office buildings served by a central parking garage.
The 11-story hotel would have about 2,600 square feet of meeting space and, according to documents filed with the city, would be valued at about $47 million. With rooms that are larger than standard hotel rooms and with features like refrigerators, the hotel would cater to longer-stay guests.
Commission Chairman Steve Lichtenfeld said the proposed mixed building materials and colors gave the structure a boxy, thrown-together appearance. He was concerned whether the extensive use of lighting elements on the building’s exterior would cause issues for residents living across from the site.
David Robert of Midis Hospitality said the lighting was included for safety purposes, but could be reexamined.
Other members of the commission were divided in their opinions. Carolyn Gaidis agreed with Lichtenfeld on the appearance and lighting, while Bob Denlow liked the appearance, describing it as “multifaceted.”
Gary Feder of Husch Blackwell represents the Shaw Park Plaza building at 1 N. Brentwood. He said that while Shaw Park Plaza has its own parking, there is some usage of the block’s central garage. His concern was that the garage would be used by hotel guests.
David Robert of Midas Hospitality said that plans call for parking at the hotel to be valet only, and the garage will be used for those spots. Robert said the night’s many comments would be considered.
Condominium Project
At the same meeting, HBE Corporation introduced revised plans for a mixed use project: a 115-unit condo building, retail and a parking garage along Bemiston to the east, Maryland to the north and Central Avenue to the west.
Steve Smith, an architect with the Lawrence Group working with HBE, said changes to the project were based on commission comments and feedback from residents over the course of several meetings.
The most dramatic changes were to the condo tower, with a redesign from a more traditional square design to a T shape. The height of the building was also shortened by 72 feet, about one third of the former building’s height. The number of floors was reduced from 21 to 14, though the number of units was left unchanged.
Other changes included increasing the size of a small public park planned for Bemiston from 10 to 22 square feet, with added public art. Smith said that while HBE had no specific plans for Central Avenue, the project now includes an area specifically designed for retail including restaurants and boutiques. He added that they will attempt to wrap some of that retail around to boost activity along Maryland. Plans call for 15,000 square feet of retail space.
Lichtenfeld said that while the reduction in height “definitely moved the project in the direction we are asking,” the reduction also made the project seem more dense. There are already several other garages along several blocks of Maryland in the surrounding area. Lichtenfeld described the 231-spot garage as looking like a “big block.”
Other members agreed that, while progress had been made, they still said that there was room for more improvement, and asked if the city was getting back value for the project, as several well established, popular restaurants along Central would also be lost to the project.
“It has made some progress, but we are losing part of downtown Clayton, and are we putting it back?” said George Hettich.
Of the dozen people who spoke during a public comment portion of the meeting, all were opposed to the project for various reasons, including the scope of the additional garage along Maryland and the loss of the businesses along Central.
One item mentioned by several attendees was the preservation of the Shanley Building at 7800 Maryland. The building, which currently houses a license bureau, was built in 1935 and designed by noted architect Harris Armstrong. It is named after the orthodontist who was the building’s first occupant.
One of the speakers was Esley Hamilton, longtime St. Louis County parks and recreation preservation historian, who wrote the original application to get the building listed on the national register of historic places. He described the HBE project as “ruthless” and urged the city to adopt a historic building preservation ordinance before other historic buildings are potentially lost.
Both projects must come back before the commission as well as the board of aldermen for further review.