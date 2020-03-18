The city of Clayton’s new equity commission on March 9 held its first meeting. In the coming months the commission looks to provide a resource for addressing equality issues in the city.
About 20 people attended the first meeting. The commission will serve an in advisory role to the board of aldermen and will review and discuss equity issues in a number of areas, including racial, socioeconomic and education in the city. The commission will make recommendations to aldermen on addressing those issues. The aldermen can then choose to develop and approve legislation addressing those issues.
Clayton Mayor Michelle Harris, who is not on the commission but who took part in the first meeting, said the commission is something that has been discussed for some time and was inspired by several events and issues.
Some catalysts were the 2014 events in Ferguson and the issues that arose in the aftermath. Another was the failed efforts of the Better Together movement to join St. Louis City and County.
Harris said Clayton officials viewed Better Together as something that would have reduced the city’s ability to address issues at the local level.
Harris also cited a July 2018 incident at an IHOP on Clayton Road. A group of black Washington University students were stopped and questioned by Clayton police. It was determined that they were not involved in the “dine and dash” incident at IHOP. The handling of the situation by police became a subject of controversy and led to the city’s hiring of a consulting firm to conduct interviews with residents on race relations issues.
“I am thankful and excited that the commission members have agreed to be a part of this,” Harris said. “Clayton is one of those places that has a rich and robust group of residents who want to get engaged.”
The commission consists of seven residents, three non-voting ex-officio members, and two liaisons from the board of aldermen.
Commission members are Laura Horwitz, Frances Pires, Christine Schmitz, Yvonne Tisdale, Stuart Berkowitz, Ben Uchitelle and Adam Schelbe.
The ex-official members are: Sean Doherty, Superintendent of the Clayton School District; Joanna Schooler of community and government relations at Washington University; and the Rev. Laurie Anzilotti of the Episcopal Church of Holy Communion.
“I’m happy this is getting started. There is much to be done and if we can accomplish something, it would be a wonderful thing,” said Uchitelle.
In recent years, Uchitelle has been a proponent of establishing an equity commission, appearing before the city council on several occasions to express that support.
The commission will have at least two more organizational meetings. Future dates for meetings have not yet been determined.