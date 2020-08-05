City Foundry STL, 3730 Foundry Way, announced recently that the development has opened its office spaces and welcomed its first tenants. Located on Forest Park Avenue between Vandeventer and Spring avenues the 15-acre site will feature a food hall and public market with additional restaurants, shops, as well as entertainment and office spaces.
The shell construction to restore the over 100-year-old foundry building is complete as well as beautification of the site with landscaping. With an over $220 million investment and overall progress moving forward, City Foundry STL will wait to open the remainder of the development, which includes the food hall and public market, retail businesses, and more. With the ongoing nature of the pandemic, the decision is based on consideration for public health and safety.
This change will align the opening of The Food Hall at City Foundry with the opening of additional tenant attractions such as Alamo Drafthouse Cinema and Fresh Thyme. City Foundry STL is also looking for ways to engage the community safely on site in the outside public spaces throughout the fall.
The first tenants include: Orion Genomics LLC, a St. Louis based global gene discovery and DNA testing company; Great Rivers Greenway, an organization whose mission is to make the St. Louis region a more vibrant place to live, work and play by developing a regional network of greenways; and Bullhorn, a global leader in software for the staffing industry.
City Foundry STL hosted their first public event in April with the Restaurant Rally, a drive-thru fundraiser, which raised over $50,000 for The Little Bit Foundation and Gateway Resilience Fund. City Foundry STL also announced James Beard winner Chef Gerard Craft’s Niche Food Group as the culinary director of the food hall and public market in May, which has reignited several conversations with new food hall tenants.
To stay up-to-date with the progress at City Foundry STL, visit www.cityfoundrystl.com.