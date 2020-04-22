City Foundry STL, St. Louis’ anticipated mixed-used development featuring a food hall, shops, office space and more, will host the next "Restaurant Rally," a donation-based food drive-thru in partnership with local restaurants.
The team behind Sugarfire Smokehouse, Hi-Pointe Drive-In and the upcoming Chicken Out restaurants began the “pay what you can” initiative last month to offer food in exchange for monetary donations to help the community impacted by COVID-19. The new Restaurant Rally will take place on Sunday, April 26 at City Foundry STL, 3700 Forest Park Avenue, from 9 a.m. until offerings are sold out.
As the new location partner, City Foundry STL has also committed to matching all donations made dollar-for-dollar, up to $25,000, with support from 1Stone Foundation, Lewis and Clark Ventures and Advantage Capital. Sunday’s donations will be split equally between The Gateway Resilience Fund and The Little Bit Foundation.
“City Foundry STL will be a place for the community so it’s important that we show our support now, even before we open,” said Steve Smith, principal owner of City Foundry STL. “Food brings people together, and this is a small way that we can support our community safely and celebrate our amazing city.”
Guests will enter the drive-thru off of Vandeventer Avenue under Highway 40 and follow signage to order pick-up food offerings. This will also offer guests a first look at the construction progress at the future site of City Foundry STL before they exit off Spring Avenue onto Forest Park Avenue.
Hi-Pointe Drive-In, Sugarfire Smokehouse, Brasswell, Mission Taco Joint, Russell’s, Crazy Bowls & Wraps, Hot Box Cookies and Kaleidoscope Craft Brew Coffee will have food available.
Donations will be accepted in the form of cash or can also be made through Give Butter online here. Text CFSTL to 202-858-1233 to donate via Apple Pay, Venmo, etc. If you are a restaurant interested in participating, please reach out to ben@chickenoutchicken.com.
Guests will remain in their cars, and all personnel involved will abide by safety measures recommended for low-contact service. All Restaurant Rally workers will protect themselves with gloves, masks, and extensive on-site hand washing. They will take orders through car windows and receive the cash donations with contactless reception in a plastic tray.
The Gateway Resilience Fund provides short term monetary relief to employees and owners of independent bars, restaurants, and shops in the St. Louis area affected by closures and other circumstances brought about by the COVID-19 outbreak. The Little Bit Foundation is an organization that supports students living in poverty with programs and services that address the needs of the whole child – body, mind and spirit – so that they can focus on their education. The Little Bit Foundation has been quick to respond to serve some of the most impacted students in St. Louis and their families during the COVID pandemic.
City Foundry STL continues to progress on construction of the overall development including office space as well as the food hall. An opening timeline will be determined at a later date, based on recommendations and comfort level of future customers.