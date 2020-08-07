"Golden Anniversaries," which is co-presented by Cinema St. Louis and the St. Louis Public Library, features classic films celebrating their 50th anniversaries. This third edition of the event will highlight 14 films from 1970, including two double bills.
Because in-person screenings remain problematic during the pandemic, Cinema St. Louis will hold free online conversations on the films, with people watching the films on their own but gathering virtually to discuss them.
Film critics, film academics, and filmmakers will offer introductory remarks and then participate in discussions about the films. Those conversations will be offered as free live streams at 7:30 p.m. every Monday from Aug. 10 - Oct. 26. Participants will need to register for the live streams on the CSL website.
In addition to a selection of St. Louis critics, Golden Anniversaries will feature a quartet of experts from elsewhere, including David Edelstein; AJ Schnack, Charles Taylor and Novotny Lawrence.
The discussions with the presenters will be facilitated by Cliff Froehlich, CSL’s executive director. Audience members will be able to ask questions and make observations on the films through the chat function of the live stream; those queries and comments will be relayed to the presenter by CSL.
The introductions and discussions will also be recorded and archived on CSL’s YouTube channel. Essays on many of the films will appear on The Lens, CSL's blog.
Film Schedule
7:30 PM Monday, Aug. 10
"M*A*S*H"
Intro and discussion by David Edelstein, chief film critic for New York magazine, commentator on “CBS Sunday Morning,” and former film critic for NPR’s “Fresh Air,” Slate, New York Post, Village Voice, and Boston Phoenix.
-
7:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 17
"Patton"
Intro and discussion by Andrew Wyatt, editor of and film critic for Cinema St. Louis’ blog, The Lens.
-
7:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 24
"Husbands"
Intro and discussion by Lynn Venhaus, film critic for the Webster-Kirkwood Times and KTRS (550 AM).
-
7:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 31
"The Conformist"
Intro and discussion by Diane Carson, professor emerita of film at St. Louis Community College at Meramec and film critic for KDHX (88.1 FM).
-
7:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 7
"Gimme Shelter"
"Woodstock: The Director’s Cut"
Intro and discussion by AJ Schnack, director of the documentaries “Gigantic (A Tale of Two Johns),” “Kurt Cobain About a Son,” “We Always Lie to Strangers,” and “Long Gone Summer.”
-
7:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 14
"Claire’s Knee"
Intro and discussion by Robert Garrick, attorney and former contributor to the davekehr.com film blog.
-
7:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 21
'Beyond the Valley of the Dolls"
Russ Meyer, U.S., 1970, 109 min.
Intro and discussion by Charles Taylor, author of “Opening Wednesday at a Theater or Drive-In Near You: The Shadow Cinema of the American ’70s” and former film critic for Salon.
-
7:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 28
"Cotton Comes to Harlem"
"The Watermelon Man"
Intro and discussion by Novotny Lawrence, associate professor at Iowa State University, author of “Blaxploitation Films of the 1970s: Blackness and Genre,” editor of “Documenting the Black Experience,” and co-editor of “Beyond Blaxploitation.”
-
7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 5
"Five Easy Pieces"
Intro and discussion by Calvin Wilson, theater critic and former film critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
-
7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 12
"The Traveling Executioner"
Intro and discussion by Kayla McCulloch, film critic for Cinema St. Louis’ blog, The Lens.
-
7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 19
"Wanda"
Intro and discussion by Cait Lore, film critic for Cinema St. Louis’ blog, The Lens.
-
7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 26
"Performance"
Intro and discussion by Robert Hunt, former film critic for The Riverfront Times.