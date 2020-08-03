The seventh edition of Cinema at Citygarden — a biennial co-presentation of Cinema St. Louis (CSL) and the Gateway Foundation — invites St. Louis-area filmmakers to let their imaginations blossom by creating short works that incorporate nature as a key element.
This juried competition will award cash prizes — $1,500 for first place, $1,000 for second place, and $500 for third place. The winning shorts will then be featured as part of a program that will screen on Citygarden’s video wall starting Friday, May 28, 2021. In addition to the three cash-prize winners, other submitted works will be chosen to be part of the video-wall program, which will play on a loop from 5 - 10 p.m. daily and continue at Citygarden through Sunday, June 27, 2021.
Deadline for entry is Friday, April 5, 2021. A three-person jury will select the three cash-prize winners; jury members will be announced on CSL’s website. The cash-prize winners and the selected additional works will be announced on Friday, May 28, 2021.
Cinema St. Louis will also screen the three winning films — as well as additional Cinema at Citygarden competition entries chosen by CSL — as part of the St. Louis Filmmakers Showcase, held in July 2021. Those films will then be eligible for consideration by the St. Louis International Film Festival, held Nov. 4 - 14, 2021.
Competition rules and a link to the FilmFreeway online submission platform are found on the CSL website, cinemastlouis.org/cinema-at-city-garden.
For more information about Citygarden, visit citygardenstl.org. For more information about Cinema St. Louis, visit cinemastlouis.org. For additional information about Cinema at Citygarden, contact CSL executive director Cliff Froehlich at 314-289-4151 or cliff@cinemastlouis.org.