Chamber Project Saint Louis opens a 12th season inspired by the confluence of the two rivers in the St. Louis region. The 2019 lineup features several concerts composed by local musicians and woven with international sounds.
Tickets are available online and can be purchased at chamberprojectstl.org/season12overview. All tickets are $18 for general admission bought in advance, $25 at the door and $5 for students. Purchase a season pass for $100 at www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4289963.
Fall Concert Schedule:
- Sept 7: “Window: Through the Looking Glass.” 7:30 p.m. at 560 Music Center, 560 Trinity Ave.
- Oct. 11: “Resilient: Recovery, Reflection and Failing Well.” 7:30 p.m. at projects+gallery, 4733 McPherson Ave.
- Nov. 22: “Beauty: Redefining the Ideal.” 7:30 p.m. at the Contemporary Art Museum, 3750 Washington Blvd.
For spring 2020 concerts, visit www.chamberprojectstl.org.