Those seeking to become immersed in Jewish heritage have a new group of like-minded individuals with whom to connect.
An organic Chabad Center initiative recently was launched in the Central West End for Jews of all backgrounds and affiliations. Rabbi Yossi Abenson, along with his wife, Goldie, established the group.
“Chabad is a welcoming, non-judgmental community for all Jews to learn and experience their faith at one’s own pace with no cost or commitment. While I do all things Jewish, I hope to meet all people from this neighborhood and be an active member in the general community,” said Abenson.
The center is inspired by Rebbe Menachem Mendel Schneerson and his vision to create a home for every Jew in the world. Abenson said there currently are more than 3,500 Chabad centers in 100 countries and all 50 U.S. states.
“We believe our heritage is a birthright of every Jew, and therefore don’t use a membership model. We try to lower the barriers to Jewish engagement and connecting with the faith,” said Abenson.
As center co-directors, the Abensons are new to St. Louis, and they’d like to strengthen the Jewish footprint in the city. Abenson is from Manchester in the United Kingdom. His wife is from Montreal, Canada.
“We were both raised in families with Chabad backgrounds who were, and still are, very involved in their respective Jewish communities. My wife and I are inspired by the Rebbe’s teachings and vision for a better, brighter world. Upon seeing the potential and need in the neighborhood, that brought us to opening the Chabad here in the CWE,” he added.
The rabbi said the CWE area has been great to them and their venture. endeavor
“Our neighbors have been very welcoming and supportive, as the people here are open and interested in other faiths and cultures. I think it’s a great place to be a Jew,” said Abenson. “In many ways, along with the general St. Louis pride, Jewish pride in identity and presence has been increasing. This is particularly true with the return and growth of the Jewish presence in the city and diversity of options that now exist here.”
While the Abensons said they anticipated interest in the programs and community they planned to create, they admit they didn’t expect as strong an interest as what they’ve received.
“Our first program was a community Shabbat dinner. We prepared for 20 to 25 people, and close to double showed up. We’ve been growing ever since and have started to look for a larger space,” he explained.
Millennials are seeking spirituality and connection more than ever, said the rabbi.
“Jewish Millennials have expressed a lot of interest in exploring their faith. They may not be looking for it in the pews of the standard religious institution, which is why we’re looking for ways to make spirituality more relatable and accessible where they are,” said Abenson.
He said that’s why they conduct the classic High Holiday services outside the walls of institutions with Shofar in the Park: a Shofar-blowing ceremony at the Jewish Tercenetenary Monument in Forest Park, along with a short meditation on the meaning of the Jewish new year.
“Our experience with young adults thus far has been that they’re looking to create a better world for others, and that has been very refreshing,” Abenson shared.
He also was involved in a recent networking event for Jewish young professionals in the CWE’s Cortex business district, with the goal of communicating with Washington University professional graduate students to open up mentoring and friendships.
He said even non-Jewish neighbors thanked them for adding to the diverse fabric of the city.
The Abensons host Shabbat meals and classes at their home, but they hope to eventually open a separate center. They also meet with individuals to assist with Jewish experience tools, such as study materials, putting up mezuzahs, or putting on a tefillin for weekday morning prayers.
“People are thirsty and looking for meaning and purpose in life. At times, there can be a lot of noise in the world, and meaning and purpose can easily be neglected and forgotten,” said Abenson.
“To be informed and educated provides a lot of direction. Learning and connecting with Torah and Judaism leads to a sense of purpose and meaning. Ultimately, it affects the kind of people we will be and the world that we live in,” he added.
Benjamin Schoenkin, second-year Washington University School of Law student, said Chabad of CWE operates the Jewish Graduate Student Association of St. Louis. He’s one of the group’s board members.
“Through the Chabad programs, I receive a sense of community. As a law student from Nebraska, I didn’t know too many people when I started school last year. Through attendance at JGrads’ events, I’ve met many people,” said Schoenkin.
He said he’s attended events at Chabads across the country.
“Without a doubt, Rabbi Yossi Abenson and Goldie Abenson are two of the finest leaders of a Chabad house. They make you feel at home,” he said. “In St Louis, there are many different synagogues and Jewish centers, but there’s something different about the Chabad of Central West End. It just
feels special.”
Schoenkin said when he goes to Chabad events, it’s a great time to catch up with familiar faces while experiencing Jewish life as well.
“The great thing about the Chabad of Central West End is that everyone is welcome – whether you grew up in an observant Jewish home, or are just now connecting to your Jewish roots,” he added.
Anyone interested in further details about this new group can visit ChabadCWE.org/highholidays or email rabbi@chabadcwe.com.