Women of Achievement recently announced the 2020 Women of Achievement — a selection of 10 volunteers from the St. Louis metropolitan region. Among this year's honorees are Central West End resident Joan Lipkin and Clayton residents Jennifer Hillman and Susan Katzman.
The St. Louis Women of Achievement Award, which was founded in 1955, is the oldest ongoing program in the area whose sole mission is to honor and recognize the volunteer service and volunteer leadership of women. The 10 honorees were originally scheduled to be recognized at the 2020 Women of Achievement Luncheon at the Ritz-Carlton on May 12, and later on September 15, but the luncheon was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Now, the honorees are being recognized in an hour-long awards celebration broadcast on Nine PBS on Sept. 14 at 7 p.m. A recording of the program will also go online on Women of Achievement’s website (woastl.org) after the broadcast.
The 2020 Women of Achievement:
- Susan Balk — Impactful Leadership
- Debbie Caplin — Pet Therapy Advocacy
- Carlene Davis — Lifetime Service
- Susan Gobbo — Multicultural Enrichment
- Jennifer Hillman — Creative Philanthropy
- Susan Hockensmith — Compassionate Welfare
- Sherrill Jackson — Health & Education
- Toni Renee Jordan — Change Agent
- Susan Katzman — Women’s Empowerment
- Joan Lipkin — Arts & Social Justice
The 65th Women of Achievement Awards Celebration’s mistress of ceremonies is Carol Daniel of KMOX, and the celebration was filmed at the Fabulous Fox Theatre in advance of the Sept. 14 broadcast. The celebration includes this year’s honorees walking the red carpet, receiving their awards, and presentations by Women of Achievement President Marian Nunn (Class of 2013), Luncheon Chair Joni Karandjeff (Class of 2008), and presenting sponsors KMOX, Ladue News and St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
The awards celebration also includes additional segments highlighting the history of Women of Achievement, its role in the St. Louis area, and acknowledgement of the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment. One portion of the program is individual segments dedicated to each honoree, including interviews with volunteer colleagues and/or family members, drawing attention to each honoree’s years of volunteer service and the impact of that service and leadership.
The chair of the 2020 Women of Achievement Awards Celebration is Joni Karandjeff (Class of 2008) and the vice chair is Elizabeth Mannen (Class of 2017). For more information about the broadcast on Nine PBS, please visit http://www.woastl.org or call 314-896-4962.