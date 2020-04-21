The Central West End Farm will celebrate its 10-year anniversary on Earth Day, Wednesday, April 22, with an online fundraiser to benefit local food pantries.
Arthur Culbert, Ph.D., and Nancy Culbert, M.A., are the founders of the urban farm, located at 5057 Waterman Blvd. in St. Louis. They have a goal of raising $10,000 to support local food pantries and have donated the first $1,000 toward the goal.
“Right now, our local food pantries are working harder than ever to serve the growing number of families in need during the pandemic. We can think of no better way to celebrate 10 years of serving the community and honor our mission than by bringing people together in support of feeding our neighbors,” said Arthur Culbert.
The mission of the Central West End Farm is to eliminate hunger within the St. Louis community by growing, harvesting and delivering organic vegetables and fruits to clients at local food pantries.
Since opening on Earth Day 2011, the urban farm has delivered over 2,000 pounds of fresh produce annually to St. Louis neighborhood food pantries with the help of dozens of volunteers and supporters. Through their foundation, Sprouting Gift Gardens, the Culberts help inspire and support the development of community food gardens throughout the country and around the world.
Donations to this fundraiser can be made online beginning April 22 at cwefarm.org. The event will continue until the goal has been reached or exceeded.
For more information, visit cwefarm.org and giftgardens.org.