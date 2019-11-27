The Central West End Business Community Improvement District is launching a new passport program to encourage visitors to shop small and support local businesses on Small Business Saturday, Nov. 30.
The Central West End Passport will list participating businesses in the neighborhood. Shoppers who make a purchase on Nov. 30 at one of those businesses will have their passports stamped. Once they’ve collected three or more stamps, they can turn in their passport to be entered to win $250 in CWE Bucks.
Shoppers can pick up their passport at the CWE Information Booth (located at the intersection of Maryland and Euclid avenues) from 1-5 p.m. on Small Business Saturday. Completed passports must be returned to the Information Booth by 5 p.m. to be entered to win. One winner will be randomly selected and contacted on Monday, Dec. 2.
“In the Central West End, we celebrate small businesses year round,” says Kate Haher, executive director of the Central West End Business Community Improvement District. “We want to encourage shoppers to think outside the big box stores, and instead check out one of our numerous boutiques, galleries, and other specialty stores to find unique gifts for their loved ones this holiday season.”
Participating CWE businesses include: Bluemercury, Bonobos, The Candle Fusion Studio, The Eye Bar, Kendra Scott, Left Bank Books, Q Boutique and more.
Shoppers can also enjoy live music and carolers, and indulge in complimentary s’mores from 1-5 p.m. For the most up to date information and schedule, visit cwescene.com/small-business-saturday.