The Central West End Business Community Improvement District and the Euclid South Community Improvement District recently announced the return of a free shuttle service through the Central West End.
Beginning Friday, Oct. 11, the Euclid Shuffle — a five-passenger electric cab that runs up and down Euclid Avenue, between Forest Park Parkway and Delmar Boulevard — will begin providing free transportation to the Central West End’s shops, restaurants and galleries.
The service will operate all weekends going forward indefinitely.
Shuttle Hours:
Friday and Saturday: 5 - 10 p.m.
Sunday: noon - 5 p.m.
How to Catch a Ride:
• Simply hail the eCAB on the street.
• Call or Text 314-626-3002.
• Request service through the eCAB app.
Related:
To alleviate parking issues on busy weekend nights, the Central West End Business Community Improvement District and Lyft are partnering to provide $10 off Lyft rides to the Central West End on Friday and Saturday nights between 5 - 10 p.m.
This promotion is available for the first 100 riders each weekend. Use promo code: CWEWEEKEND.