The St. Louis Cardinals recently announced "CardBOARD Nation," a new way for fans to cheer on the team at Busch Stadium while physical attendance inside the stadium remains restricted. CardBOARD Nation allows fans to take and submit a photo of themselves and have a 2D-photo printed and placed in the seats of Busch Stadium.
In addition to being installed inside Busch Stadium, the club will ship the cutouts to fans once removed at the end of the season. Fans are encouraged to wear Cardinals red in their submitted photos. Each cutout will be printed in high-resolution on waterproof coroplast to withstand the outdoor elements.
These cutouts are $70 each, plus shipping; $50 each, plus shipping, for Season Ticket Holders. Proceeds from CardBOARD Nation will benefit Cardinals Care and support their efforts in helping kids in our community.
Fans can order their own CardBOARD Nation cutout now at cardinals.com/cardboard.