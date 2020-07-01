The Contemporary Art Museum St. Louis announces a new microprogram to run throughout the summer exhibition season, July 9 through Aug. 23, 2020. With Derek Fordjour’s immersive installation "Shelter" as its focus, "After Shelter" offers museumgoers the opportunity to record their personal reflections on art and their COVID-19 experiences.
The questions, asked by CAM staff, include: What does it feel like to be experiencing this artwork right now? How have the last four months shaped you? What is your hope for the future?
These audio recordings will be archived and shared with StoryCorps, the national nonprofit whose mission is to preserve and share humanity’s stories. Each recording takes place within the Fordjour installation and becomes part of American history in the StoryCorps archive at the American Folklife Center at the Library of Congress.
This program is free and available as time and space permit, on a first come, first served basis. Visitors will be interviewed individually within the installation for fifteen minutes by museum staff, following a touchless process that is limited to one person at a time and observes health and safety standards.
Fordjour’s "Shelter," a seemingly makeshift shanty of corrugated metal walls, plastic rain-proofing, and nearly 20,000 pounds of dirt floor, was a destination space for museumgoers prior to COVID-19 closures. The spare dwelling contains a number of Fordjour’s colorful, multi-textured paintings and sculptures, and provides alarming sound effects, as if the visitor is suddenly within the heart of a storm. "Shelter," created for the museum in January of this year, offers new layers of meaning in the context of the ongoing pandemic and the current mass mobilizations against police brutality and racial injustice across the globe.