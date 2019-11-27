“Cabaret royalty” has a new home in St. Louis. After being open less than a month, Jim Dolan, longtime proponent of cabaret in St. Louis, has brought local and national legends to the stage at his new venue, Blue Strawberry Showroom and Lounge, located at 364 N. Boyle Ave. in the Central West End.
On his third opening weekend, Dolan invited chanteuse KT Sullivan to perform her show, “Barbara Cook’s Triumphant Life in Cabaret,” on Nov. 17.
“I am very pleased to be able to present one of my favorite cabaret performers who is just at the very top of the New York style of cabaret,” Dolan said in introducing Sullivan.
Sullivan, a native of Oklahoma who made it big on Broadway, studied opera in Italy and California before discovering cabaret.
“Consonants are catapults for the vowels,” Sullivan said, quoting Broadway legend Barbara Cook, whose music she performed throughout the night, “and I’d like to take a warm, long bath in vowels.”
Mark Nadler, no stranger to the cabaret stage himself, accompanied Sullivan on the piano after performing his tap dance routine the night before.
Nadler kept the mood in the room light with his piano skills while Sullivan told stories comparing Cook’s experiences to her own as a cabaret performer. Dolan said he tries to pick performers, like Sullivan, who tell stories to make the performance more relatable to the audience.
While Sullivan’s references to legendary Broadway inspirations may have been lost on first timers to the scene, the drama a high caliber performer like Sullivan brought to the stage was more than enough to keep the audience entranced. Operatic vocals paired with high kicks, dramatic lighting cuts and, of course, a feather boa or two kept all patrons wanting more after the hour-and-a-half performance.
Sullivan ended the performance with her signature sign-off, an a cappella performance, before descending into the sea of swooning audience members. Her antics paired with Dolan’s clear vision for a first-rate cabaret theater made for a night to rival those in front of the stages of New York.
Blue Strawberry opened its doors on Oct. 31 with an inaugural performance from Ken Haller. Upcoming shows include Lisa St. Lou performing material from her debut album, “Ain’t No Good Man” on Wednesday, Nov. 27 and Cabaret Hall of Fame inductee Steve Ross on Friday, Nov. 29, and Saturday, Nov. 30.
The Blue Strawberry menu, which ranges widely in both taste and price, is sure to please most guests with options from toasted ravioli to tuna poke bowls. Of course, an ample wine and beer list is available as well.
Learn more at bluestrawberrystl.com