Three long-time Central West End institutions will cease operations to make room for a major expansion by the Saint Louis Chess Club.
Culpeppers Grill & Bar, 300 N. Euclid Ave., closed its doors after service on Wednesday evening, Dec. 4. The popular restaurant has been serving customers at the corner of Euclid and Maryland avenues since 1935.
Several days prior to the Culpeppers closing, neighboring Brennan’s announced it would be closing its three-story bar in the spring of 2020. Owner Kevin Brennan said he hopes to move his business elsewhere in the Central West End.
“In spring 2020, after 17 years of business on Maryland Avenue, Brennan’s will close, yet seek to reopen in the Central West End at another location. We look forward to the challenge of creating something new and original that still feels like something old and familiar,” Brennan said in a statement.
According to the Central West End Business Community Improvement District, FroYo will also be leaving its current location in the Central West End — the result of the Chess Club’s future expansion. No date has been given for FroYo’s departure.
All three businesses are adjacent to the existing Chess Club facility, which plans to lease the properties toward a major expansion of its campus.
“We are excited to see the expansion of the Chess Club, but we will also deeply miss the businesses that are leaving their homes at the corner of Euclid and Maryland Avenues,” said Kate Haher, Executive Director of the CWE Business Community Improvement District.
Since its founding in 2008, the Saint Louis Chess Club has developed into a major hub for the global chess scene, while also providing extensive programming for local players.
The Saint Louis Chess Club has yet to announce the particulars of its expansion, but promises to do so in the near future.