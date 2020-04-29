Local musical group Brothers Lazaroff have released their first acoustic duo album, "Breathe With You," available for streaming on YouTube.
The album is a response by Jeff and David Lazaroff to the chaos and current climate of the world brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. The two were inspired by recent actions by Bob Dylan, the pink Supermoon and the death of their beloved inspirational musician John Prine.
Two of the songs from "Breathe With You" are musical adaptations of the writings of Rabbi James Stone Goodman, a close friend and occasional band mate for Brothers Lazaroff.
To learn more about Brothers Lazaroff, visit http://brotherslazaroff.com.