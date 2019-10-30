St. Louis, MO (63119)

Today

Steady light rain this morning. Showers continuing this afternoon. High 43F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Light rain...mixing with snow overnight. Patchy freezing drizzle possible. Low 32F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 80%.