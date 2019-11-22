Adults:
1. The Starless Sea by Erin Morgenstern
2. Nothing to See Here by Kevin Wilson
3. Educated by Tara Westover
4. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens
5. The Witches Are Coming by Lindy West
6. Virgil Wander by Leif Enger
7. The Great Pretender: The Undercover Mission That Changed Our Understanding of Madness by Susannah Cahalan
8. Talking to Strangers by Malcolm Gladwell
9. Plagued by Fire: The Dreams and Furies of Frank Lloyd Wright by Paul Hendrickson
10. An Unwanted Guest by Shari Lapena
Children/YA:
1. Black Canary: Ignite by Meg Cabot
2. Guts by Raina Telgemeier
3. Snow by Cynthia Rylant
4. Super Sons: The Polarshield Project by Ridley Pearson
5. A is For Audra: Broadway's Leading Ladies from A to Z by John Robert Allman
6. Supernova by Marissa Meyer
7. Harry Potter & The Goblet of Fire (illustrated) by JK Rowling
8. Wrecking Ball (Diary of a Wimpy Kid Book 14) by Jeff Kinney
9. Just Ask: Be Different, Be Brave, Be You by Sonia Sotomayor
10. The Secret Commonwealth - Philip Pullman