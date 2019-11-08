Adults:
- The Dutch House by Ann Patchett
- '69 Chiefs: A Team, A Season, and the Birth of Modern Kansas City by Michael MacCambridge
- The Raven Tower by Anne Leckie
- The 7 1/2 Deaths of Evelyn Hardcastle by Stuart Turton
- Ninth House by Leigh Bardugo
- Find Me by Andre Aciman
- Olive, Again by Elizabeth Strout
- The Testaments by Margaret Atwood
- Atlas Obscura: An Explorer's Guide to the World's Hidden Wonders by Joshua Foer
- The Overstory by Richard Powers
Children/YA:
- Guts by Raina Telgemeier
- Dog Man: For Whom the Ball Rolls by Dav Pilkey
- Juno Valentine and the Fantastic Fashion Adventure by Eva Chen
- Flygirl by Sherri L. Smith
- Alic e's Adventures in Wonderland & Through the Looking Glass (Harper Design) by Lewis Carroll
- Tristan Strong Punches a Hole in the Sky by Kwame Mbalia
- Just in Case You Want to Fly by Julie Fogliano
- Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire: Illustrated Edition by JK Rowling
- The Skin I'm In: 20th Anniversary Edition by Sharon Flake
- Momentous Events in the Life of a Cactus by Dusti Bowling
Participating Stores: Left Bank Books, Subterranean Books, The Book House, The Novel Neighbor, members of the St. Louis Independent Bookstore Alliance, www.stlindiebook.org.