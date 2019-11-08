dutch
guts
 
 
Adults:
  1. The Dutch House by Ann Patchett
  2. '69 Chiefs: A Team, A Season, and the Birth of Modern Kansas City by Michael MacCambridge
  3. The Raven Tower by Anne Leckie
  4. The 7 1/2 Deaths of Evelyn Hardcastle by Stuart Turton
  5. Ninth House by Leigh Bardugo
  6. Find Me by Andre Aciman
  7. Olive, Again  by  Elizabeth Strout 
  8. The Testaments by Margaret Atwood
  9. Atlas Obscura: An Explorer's Guide to the World's Hidden Wonders by Joshua Foer
  10. The Overstory by Richard Powers
 
Children/YA:
  1. Guts by Raina Telgemeier
  2. Dog Man: For Whom the Ball Rolls by Dav Pilkey
  3. Juno Valentine and the Fantastic Fashion Adventure by Eva Chen
  4. Flygirl by Sherri L. Smith
  5. Alic e's Adventures in Wonderland & Through the Looking Glass (Harper Design) by Lewis Carroll
  6. Tristan Strong Punches a Hole in the Sky by Kwame Mbalia
  7. Just in Case You Want to Fly by Julie Fogliano
  8. Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire: Illustrated Edition by JK Rowling
  9. The Skin I'm In: 20th Anniversary Edition by Sharon Flake
  10. Momentous Events in the Life of a Cactus by Dusti Bowling
 
Participating Stores: Left Bank Books, Subterranean Books, The Book House, The Novel Neighbor, members of the St. Louis Independent Bookstore Alliance,  www.stlindiebook.org.

