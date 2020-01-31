Adults:
1. American Dirt by Jeanine Cummins
2. A Very Stable Genius: Donald J. Trump's Testing of America by Philip Rucker
3. On Earth We're Briefly Gorgeous by Ocean Vuong
4. The Water Dancer by Ta-Nehisi Coates
5. The Overstory by Richard Powers
6. A Long Petal of the Sea by Isabel Allende
7. Witnessing Whiteness: The Need to Talk about Race and How to Do It by Shelly Tochluk
8. The Last Wish by Andrzej Sapkowski,
9. Library of Small Catastrophes by Alison C. Rollins
10. Life Undercover by Amaryllis Fox
Children/YA:
1. Dog Man: Fetch 22 by Dav Pilkey
2. Sofia Valdez, Future Prez by Andrea Beaty
3. The Faithful Spy by John Hendrix
4. Look Both Ways by Jason Reynolds
5. Julian Is a Mermaid by Jessica Love
6. Owl Moon by Jane Yolen
7. White Bird by RJ Palacio
8. Little Women by Louisa May Alcott
9. Children of Blood and Bone by Tomi Adeyemi
10. This Is How We Do It: One Day In the Lives of Seven Kids from Around the World by Matt Lamothe
Participating Stores: Left Bank Books, Subterranean Books, The Book House, The Novel Neighbor, members of the St. Louis Independent Bookstore Alliance, www.stlindiebook.org.