Adults:
1. The Overstory by Richard Powers
2. Conversations with RBG by Jeffrey Rosen
3. Great River City: How the Mississippi Shaped St. Louis by Andrew Wanko
4. Strange Planet by Nathan W. Pyle
5. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens
6. The Body: A Guide for Occupants by Bill Bryson
7. There You Are by Mathea Morais
8. How to Resist Amazon and Why by Danny Caine
9. Help, Thanks, Wow: The Three Essential Prayers by Anne Lamott
10. The Water Dancer by Ta-Nehisi Coates
Children/YA:
1. Dog Man: Fetch-22: by Dav Pilkey
2. The Serious Goose by Jimmy Kimmel
3. Santa Is Coming to St. Louis by Steve Smallman
4. The Snowy Day by Ezra Jack Keats
5. Young Lincoln by Jan Jacobi
6. Hershel and the Hannukah Goblins by Eric Kimmel
7. Tristan Strong Punches a Hole in the Sky by Kwame Mbalia
8. Pete the Cat's 12 Groovy Days of Christmas by Kimberley & James Dean
9. The Crayons' Christmas by Drew Daywalt
10. Atlas Obscura: Explorers Guide for the World's Most Adventurous Kid by Dylan Thuras