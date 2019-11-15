Adults:
1) The Starless Sea by Erin Morgenstern
2) In the Dream House: A Memoir by Carmen Maria Machado
3) The Great Pretender: The Undercover Mission That Changed Our Understanding of Madness by Susannah Cahalan
4) The Overstory by Richard Powers
5) The Long Call by Ann Cleeves
6) The Institute by Stephen King
7) Year of the Monkey by Patti Smith
8) The 7 1/2 Deaths of Evelyn Hardcastle by Stuart Turton
9) All Roads Lead to St. Louis: A Guide to the Cardinals and Their Minor League Teams by Rob Rains & Sally Rains
10) Morning Glory on the Vine: Early Songs and Drawings by Joni Mitchell
Children/YA:
1) Sofia Valdez Future Prez by Andrea Beaty
2) Goodnight St. Louis by June Herman & Julie Dubray
3) Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Wrecking Ball by Jeff Kinney
4) Sulwe by Lupita Nyong'o
5) Call Down the Hawk by Maggie Stiefvater
6) Tristan Strong Punches a Hole in the Sky by Kwame Mbalia
7) The Secret Commonwealth by Philip Pullman
8) White Bird: A Wonder Story by RJ Palacio
9) Momentous Events in the Life of a Cactus by Dusti Bowling
10) Guts by Raina Telgemieir