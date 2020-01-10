Adults:
The Dutch House by Ann Patchett
The Yellow House by Sarah M. Broom
Say Nothing: A True Story of Murder and Memory in Northern Ireland by Patrick Radden Keefe
You Are a Badass by Jen Sincero
Normal People by Sally Rooney
Mobituaries by Mo Rocca
The Starless Sea by Erin Morgenstern
Witnessing Whiteness: The Need to Talk about Race and How to Do It by Shelly Tochluk
There You Are by Mathea Morais
The 7 1/2 Deaths of Evelyn Hardcastle by Stuart Turton
Children/YA:
The Serious Goose by Jimmy Kimmel
Dog Man: Fetch 22 by Dav Pilkey
Goodnight St. Louis by June Herman & Julie Dubray
Little Women by Louisa May Alcott
Sofia Valdez, Future Prez by Andrea Beaty
White Bird by RJ Palacio
Carry On by Rainbow Rowell
Karen's Witch by Ann M. Martin
Love, Hate & Other Filters by Samira Ahmed
Children of Virtue and Vengeance by Tomi Adeyemi
Participating Stores: Left Bank Books, Subterranean Books, The Book House, The Novel Neighbor, members of the St. Louis Independent Bookstore Alliance, www.stlindiebook.org.