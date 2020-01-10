yellow.jpg

Adults:

The Dutch House by Ann Patchett

The Yellow House by Sarah M. Broom

Say Nothing: A True Story of Murder and Memory in Northern Ireland by Patrick Radden Keefe

You Are a Badass by Jen Sincero

Normal People by Sally Rooney

Mobituaries by Mo Rocca

The Starless Sea by Erin Morgenstern

Witnessing Whiteness: The Need to Talk about Race and How to Do It by Shelly Tochluk

There You Are by Mathea Morais

The 7 1/2 Deaths of Evelyn Hardcastle by Stuart Turton

812ip9laEML.jpg

Children/YA:

The Serious Goose by Jimmy Kimmel

Dog Man: Fetch 22 by Dav Pilkey

Goodnight St. Louis by June Herman & Julie Dubray

Little Women by Louisa May Alcott

Sofia Valdez, Future Prez by Andrea Beaty

White Bird by RJ Palacio

Carry On by Rainbow Rowell

Karen's Witch by Ann M. Martin

Love, Hate & Other Filters by Samira Ahmed

Children of Virtue and Vengeance by Tomi Adeyemi

Participating Stores: Left Bank Books, Subterranean Books, The Book House, The Novel Neighbor, members of the St. Louis Independent Bookstore Alliance,  www.stlindiebook.org.

