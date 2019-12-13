wth
Adults:

1. The Starless Sea by Erin Morgenstern

2. The Dutch House by Ann Patchett

3. Great River City: How the Mississippi Shaped St. Louis by Andrew Wanko

4. Mobituaries: Great Lives Worth Reliving by Mo Rocca

5. Hello, Cookie Dough: 110 Doughlicious Confections to Eat, Bake & Share by Kristen Tomlan

6. The Water Dancer by Ta-Nehisi Coates

7. Ocean at the End of the Lane (Illustrated Edition) by Neil Gaiman

8. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens

9. The 7 1/2 Deaths of Evelyn Hardcastle by Stuart Turton

10. Red at the Bone by Jacqueline Woodson

Children/YA:

1. Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Wrecking Ball by Jeff Kinney

2. Dog Man:-For Whom the Ball Rolls by Dav Pilkey

3. The Atlas Obscura Explorer's Guide for the World's Most Adventurous Kid by Dylan Thuras

4. Case Closed #1: Mystery in the Mansion by Lauren Magaziner

5. Greta and the Giants: Inspired by Greta Thunberg's Stand to Save the World by Zoe Tucker

6. His Dark Materials: The Golden Compass by Philip Pullman

7. Construction Site on Christmas Night by Sherri Duskey Rinker

8. The Supernormal Sleuthing Service #1: The Lost Legacy by Gwenda Bond

9. Snowy Day by Ezra Jack Keats

10. Just in Case You Want to Fly by Julie Fogliano

 

