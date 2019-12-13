Adults:
1. The Starless Sea by Erin Morgenstern
2. The Dutch House by Ann Patchett
3. Great River City: How the Mississippi Shaped St. Louis by Andrew Wanko
4. Mobituaries: Great Lives Worth Reliving by Mo Rocca
5. Hello, Cookie Dough: 110 Doughlicious Confections to Eat, Bake & Share by Kristen Tomlan
6. The Water Dancer by Ta-Nehisi Coates
7. Ocean at the End of the Lane (Illustrated Edition) by Neil Gaiman
8. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens
9. The 7 1/2 Deaths of Evelyn Hardcastle by Stuart Turton
10. Red at the Bone by Jacqueline Woodson
Children/YA:
1. Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Wrecking Ball by Jeff Kinney
2. Dog Man:-For Whom the Ball Rolls by Dav Pilkey
3. The Atlas Obscura Explorer's Guide for the World's Most Adventurous Kid by Dylan Thuras
4. Case Closed #1: Mystery in the Mansion by Lauren Magaziner
5. Greta and the Giants: Inspired by Greta Thunberg's Stand to Save the World by Zoe Tucker
6. His Dark Materials: The Golden Compass by Philip Pullman
7. Construction Site on Christmas Night by Sherri Duskey Rinker
8. The Supernormal Sleuthing Service #1: The Lost Legacy by Gwenda Bond
9. Snowy Day by Ezra Jack Keats
10. Just in Case You Want to Fly by Julie Fogliano