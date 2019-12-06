Adults:
1. Sam Houston and the Alamo Avengers by Brian Kilmeade
2. The Water Dancer by Ta-Nehisi Coates
3. The Overstory by Richard Powers
4. A Warning by Anonymous
5. Nothing to See Here by Kevin Wilson
6. Hello, Cookie Dough: 110 Doughlicious Confections to Eat, Bake & Share by Kristen Tomlan
7. How Long 'til Black Future Month? By NK Jemisin,
8. The Starless Sea by Erin Morgenstern
9. Virgil Wander by Leif Enger
10. How To: Absurd Scientific Advice for Common Real-World Problems by Randall Munroe
Children/YA:
1. Sisters by Raina Telgemeier
2. Sofia Valdez: Future Prez by Andrea Beaty
3. Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Wrecking Ball by Jeff Kinney
4. Good Night St. Louis by Adam Gamble,
5. Harry Potter & the Goblet of Fire (Illustrated) by JK Rowling
6. The Crayons' Christmas by Drew Daywalt
7. Penny and Her Sled by Kevin Henkes
8. Santa is Coming to St Louis by Steve Smallman
9. Best Friends by Shannon Hale
10. Young Lincoln by Jan Jacobi