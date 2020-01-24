Adults:
1. The Overstory by Richard Powers
2. The Blue Zones Kitchen by Dan Buettner
3. Strange Planet by Nathan W. Pyle
4. The Luminaries by Eleanor Catton
5. There, There by Tommy Orange
6. Say Nothing: A True Story of Murder and Memory in Northern Ireland by Patrick Radden Keefe
7. What It Means When a Man Falls from the Sky by Lesley Nneka Arimah
8. Will My Cat Eat My Eyeballs? by Caitlyn Doughty
9. How to Catch A Mole: Wisdom from a Life Lived in Nature by Marc Hamer
10. Disappearing Earth by Julia Phillips
Children/YA:
1. Little Women by Louisa May Alcott
2. Dog Man Fetch 22 by Dav Pilkey
3. Guts by Raina Telgemeier
4. We Used to Be Friends by Amy Spalding
5. Goodnight St Louis by June Herman & Julie Dubray
6. The Giving Tree by Shel Silverstein
7. Children of Virtue & Vengeance by Tomi Adeyemi
8. On the Come Up by Angie Thomas
9. Clean Getaway by Nic Stone
10. One of Us Is Next by Karen McManus
Participating Stores: Left Bank Books, Subterranean Books, The Book House, The Novel Neighbor, members of the St. Louis Independent Bookstore Alliance, www.stlindiebook.org.