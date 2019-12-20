strange planet
Adults:

1. The Testaments by Margaret Atwood

2. The Floating Feldmans by Elyssa Friedland

3. Atlas Obscura by Joshua Foer

4. Girl, Woman, Other by Bernardine Evaristo

5. They Will Run : The Golden Age of the Automobile in St. Louis by Molly Butterworth

6. Strange Planet by Nathan W. Pyle

7. Great River City: How the Mississippi Shaped St. Louis by Andrew Wanko

8. The InstituteStephen King

9. No One Is Too Small to Make a Difference by Greta Thunberg

10. The Overstory by Richard Powers

Children/YA:

1. Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire: The Illustrated Edition by J. K. Rowling

2. Dog Man: Fetch-22 by Dav Pilkey

3. Pete the Cat's 12 Groovy Days of Christmas by Kimberly & James Dean

4. The Snowy Day by Ezra Stein

5. Greta and the Giants by Zoe Tucker

6. Insignificant Events in the Life of a Cactus by Dusti Bowling

7. Children of Virtue and Vengeance by Tomi Adeyemi

8. Dork Diaries 14: Tales from a not-so-best friend forever by Rachel Renee Russell

9. Diary of a Wimpy Kid Book 14: Wrecking Ball by Jeff Kinney

10. Rocket Says Look Up! By Nathan Bryon

 

 

Participating Stores: Left Bank Books, Subterranean Books, The Book House, The Novel Neighbor, members of the St. Louis Independent Bookstore Alliance,  www.stlindiebook.org.

