Adults:
1. The Testaments by Margaret Atwood
2. The Floating Feldmans by Elyssa Friedland
3. Atlas Obscura by Joshua Foer
4. Girl, Woman, Other by Bernardine Evaristo
5. They Will Run : The Golden Age of the Automobile in St. Louis by Molly Butterworth
6. Strange Planet by Nathan W. Pyle
7. Great River City: How the Mississippi Shaped St. Louis by Andrew Wanko
8. The InstituteStephen King
9. No One Is Too Small to Make a Difference by Greta Thunberg
10. The Overstory by Richard Powers
Children/YA:
1. Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire: The Illustrated Edition by J. K. Rowling
2. Dog Man: Fetch-22 by Dav Pilkey
3. Pete the Cat's 12 Groovy Days of Christmas by Kimberly & James Dean
4. The Snowy Day by Ezra Stein
5. Greta and the Giants by Zoe Tucker
6. Insignificant Events in the Life of a Cactus by Dusti Bowling
7. Children of Virtue and Vengeance by Tomi Adeyemi
8. Dork Diaries 14: Tales from a not-so-best friend forever by Rachel Renee Russell
9. Diary of a Wimpy Kid Book 14: Wrecking Ball by Jeff Kinney
10. Rocket Says Look Up! By Nathan Bryon