Books for Newborns — a local all-volunteer nonprofit organization which provides book bags to low-income new mothers at no cost — recently provided 75 book bags to mothers of newborns at SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Hospital.
Each bag contained four age-appropriate books along with a reading instruction card for new parents. In addition, 20 book bags, each containing three age-appropriate books, were delivered to older siblings through the Big Brothers Big Sisters program. One hundred more book bags for parents of newborns were recently delivered to Barnes-Jewish Hospital. Deliveries to additional hospital partners are expected soon.
During COVID-19, the Books for Newborns organization developed new collaborations with three local children’s literacy organizations — St. Louis Black Authors of Children’s Literature, Ready Readers and Missouri Humanities’ Read from the Start program — to ensure that all children can grow to become confident and competent readers by the end of third grade. Through St. Louis Black Authors of Children’s Literature, a 5th book — "Baby’s First Day" by Robert L. Davis III and Courtnae A. Smith — was added to each book bag.
“We are excited to have the St. Louis Black Authors of Children’s Literature as a new partner and to welcome its President and Founder Julius B. Anthony to our Board of Directors,” Vice Chairman and Founder Richard Nix, Sr. said. “Our original four books were selected to be race neutral, but after delivering more than 7,400 book bags in just 3 ½ years, we eagerly welcome a book to add racial equity.”
Through the organization's second new co-branded collaboration, Ready Readers will donate 500 books suitable for older siblings for two years to enable the expansion of the Big Brothers Big Sisters program for low-income families through SSM Health Cardinal Glennon. In addition, Ready Readers is providing a “Tips for Parents” resource card to give parents practical ways to help their children be ready to learn to read.
Missouri Humanities will also donate 500 copies of books from their “Read from the Start” initiative for the Big Brothers Big Sisters program to other area hospitals. “Read from the Start” provides books across Missouri through adults trained to conduct group reading sessions with children.
Thanks to a collaborative effort with BJC Alton Memorial Hospital and Alton Community Unit School District No. 11 — funded entirely by a one-year venture grant from Ameren Illinois — Books for Newborns’ service area will expand to east-side communities. With delivery assistance from the school district, a new version of the traditional hospital delivery model will provide book bags to expectant mothers through their OB-GYN physicians’ offices.
For further information, contact Mike Hogan at 314-496-0227 or mikerhogan@aol.com