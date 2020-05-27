Beloved St. Louis restaurant Blueberry Hill, 6504 Delmar Blvd in the Delmar Loop, will reopen on Friday, June 5.
The restaurant will be open seven days a week from 11 a.m. until closing. Food will be served from noon until 8 p.m. Dine-in and carryout are both available.
Restaurant employees will be wearing masks and customers are required to do the same except when eating and drinking.
Owner Joe Edwards will host a collectibles sale — featuring toys, old books, postcards, t-shirts and other items — in the Dart Room of Blueberry Hill on Saturday, June 6 beginning at 11 a.m. Admission at 11 a.m. is $10 and includes a free "St. Louis Walk of Fame" book. Free admission for everyone begins at noon. Social distancing and masks are required.