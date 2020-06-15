Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N. Boyle Ave., will reopen Thursday, June 18, as a pop-up piano bar and sidewalk cafe, featuring Sir Stryker of Holland America Cruise Line.
The show runs 6-10 p.m. each night, Thursday through Sunday, with no cover required. Sidewalk seating is available.
Special shows are included nightly:
- Tuesdays: Anything Goes
- Wednesdays, 8 p.m. - Name That Tune and Songs from A-Z — audience requests from each letter on the song list
- Thursdays, 8 p.m. — Country Hits (50s to Current)
- Fridays 8 p.m. — 30s through the early 60s
- Saturdays, 8 p.m. - Hits of Broadway; 9 p.m. — The 80s and the 90s
- Sundays, 7 p.m. — The 80s and the 90s
Tables are spread out and capacity is restricted to 40 guests. Staff will be wearing masks and gloves. Hand sanitizer is available on site.
Masks are required for guests when entering and leaving. Masks are available at Blue Strawberry for $3 each.