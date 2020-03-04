“Blind City,” a new podcast addressing the chronic cultural issues of St. Louis, will launch its first episode online on Monday, March 9. Discussing suicide, drug use and destructive behaviors, “Blind City” provides insight into crises in the region’s most overlooked and vulnerable populations.
Creator and host Langford Cunningham built the podcast program around his 15-year career as a juvenile correctional officer and his battle with his own destructive behaviors. Cunningham earned his bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from University of Missouri and served as a drug rehabilitation counselor at state prison. He has created projects for juvenile detention centers, created lesson plans for juvenile delinquents, and is transparent about his past life of chasing street-related woes.
During the first “Blind City” episode, Cunningham speaks about fighting suicidal thoughts and contemplating drug use after becoming blind.
“The doctor told me, ‘you will no longer be able to go into work. You will be on disability.,’ said Cunningham. “My life went into a whirlwind. A job that I loved ... to help youngsters see their goals in life [ended]. And I went into straight depression. I was losing weight, I was isolated, I was staying in my room, and I was asking God a lot of questions. And I wasn’t getting answers.”
The episode continues with a discussion about the rising use of drugs in the St. Louis community.
“We have to open our eyes to what we are going through. That’s the only way we’re going to get out of the darkness to see the light,” said Cunningham. “Sometimes we have to look in the mirror and point the finger at ourselves.”
“The podcast is a platform to help people see their vision and reach their goals. People are trapped in darkness, searching for light in the wrong places. I’ve been there. I’ve been with the wrong people trying to find my way. I know how hard it is to get your life right ... when things go left. It’s hard. That’s why “Blind City” is here. We’ve got to get our community right,” continued Cunningham.
Cunningham’s other community projects include “Hood Chronicles,” a documentary that explores crimes, sexually transmitted diseases, and debilitating issues affecting the black community. “Hood Chronicles” has received attention from national networks for its raw and frank discussion on gangs and violence.
The Public Broadcasting Service (PBS), the History Channel, and Home Box Office (HBO) contacted Cunningham to broadcast the product nationwide. Cunningham has partnered with Congressman Lacy Clay, local elected officials, and regional street artists to raise awareness and promote positivity in the St. Louis metropolitan region.
The second “Blind City” episode is set to address St. Louis sex trafficking.
To listen to “Blind City,” visit www.blindcitythepodcast.com. For more information, contact Asia Branham at blindcity314@gmail.com or visit