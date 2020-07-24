This August is the 15th Annual Black Business Month, and the over 30 black-owned businesses in the Delmar Loop are celebrating.

Notable people and businesses include:

  • Dr. Laurie Punch, founder of Stop The Bleed/The T in St. Louis, recently honored as The Stellar Performer Award at the 20th Annual Salute to Excellence in Health Care Awards from the St. Louis American Foundation and named Visionary of the Year by St. Louis Magazine’s A-List Awards
  • Cortez Burnett, owner of Krab Kingz, who brought the first Krab Kingz to St. Louis.
  • Tameka Stigers, owner of Locs of Glory, named the 2019 Small Business Administration’s (SBA) Minority Small Business of the Year winner
  • Saint Louis Story Stitchers received a $25,000 grant from The Lewis Prize for Music’s COVID-19 Community Response Fund! New funding for Saint Louis Story Stitchers will support holistic music education programs during COVID-19.
  • St. Louis ArtWorks’ teaching artist Tia Bible, who helped create over 300 face shields for Barnes Jewish Hospital during the pandemic.

This Black Business Month, consider visiting one of these black-owned businesses in the Delmar Loop:

Just Chicken — 5942 Delmar Blvd.

Phone: 314-726-3303

Website: justchickenstl.com

Krab Kingz — 5860 Delmar Blvd.

Phone: 314-390-2004

Website: krabkingzdelmar.com

Palomino Lounge — 5876 Delmar Blvd.

Phone: 314-361-3099

Website: palominolounge.com

Prime 55 Restaurant and Lounge — 6100 Delmar Blvd.

Phone: 314-553-9595

Website: prime55stl.com

Sugar Momma's Traditional Treats — 6016 Delmar Blvd.

Phone: 314-449-1390

Babes Boutique - 6378 Delmar Blvd.

Phone: 314-537-1357

Ivy Grace Boutique  — 6277 Delmar Blvd.

Phone: 314-282-7541

Maine Chic Boutique — 6360 Delmar Blvd.

314-875-0280

Website: maine-chicclothing.com

Posh Shoe Bar — 6193 Delmar Blvd.

Phone: 314-261-4092

Website: poshshoebar.com

Simply Flawless Hairtique — 5860 Delmar Blvd.

Phone: 618-203-6351

Website: simplyflawlesshairtique.com

Streetstylez Boutique - 5854 Delmar Blvd.

Phone: 314-669-9060

  

Stop the Bleed STL (The T) - 5874 Delmar Blvd.

Website: stopthebleedstl.org

St. Louis Story Stitchers Artists Collective - 616 N. Skinker Blvd.

Phone: 314-889-9001

Website: storystitchers.org

Atlantis Day Spa — 5984 Delmar Blvd.

Phone: 314-369-0631

Website: atlantisdayspa.business.site

BK Dental — 5989 Delmar 

Phone: 314-725-1555

Body Genie — 5856 Delmar B

Phone: 314-764-5505

Website: bodygeniestl.com

Clarity Salon and Spa — 6267 Delmar Blvd.

Phone: 314-339-5700

Website: claritysalonandspa.com

Cocktailz: A Beauty Bar — 6150 Delmar Blvd.

Phone: 314-863-6950

Coegi — 5850 Delmar

Phone: 573-777-8787

Elevated Learning Academy — 5878 Delmar

Phone: 314-667-9006

Favah 101 Salon — 5860 Delmar Blvd.

Phone: 314-833-3395

Flat Out Salon — 5874 Delmar Blvd.

Phone: 314-306-3390

Freedom Braille Writer - 6267 Delmar Blvd.

Phone: 314-395-7097

Locs of Glory Salon — 5886 Delmar Blvd.

Phone: 314-265-5790

Website: locsofglory.com

Natural M's Beauty Salon — 5860 Delmar Blvd.

Phone: 314-546-5734

Studio Posh Hair Salon — 5856 Delmar Blvd.

Phone: 314-454-9999

Tayler-Made Barbershop - 5888 Delmar Blvd.

Phone: 361-1114