This August is the 15th Annual Black Business Month, and the over 30 black-owned businesses in the Delmar Loop are celebrating.
Notable people and businesses include:
- Dr. Laurie Punch, founder of Stop The Bleed/The T in St. Louis, recently honored as The Stellar Performer Award at the 20th Annual Salute to Excellence in Health Care Awards from the St. Louis American Foundation and named Visionary of the Year by St. Louis Magazine’s A-List Awards
- Cortez Burnett, owner of Krab Kingz, who brought the first Krab Kingz to St. Louis.
- Tameka Stigers, owner of Locs of Glory, named the 2019 Small Business Administration’s (SBA) Minority Small Business of the Year winner
- Saint Louis Story Stitchers received a $25,000 grant from The Lewis Prize for Music’s COVID-19 Community Response Fund! New funding for Saint Louis Story Stitchers will support holistic music education programs during COVID-19.
- St. Louis ArtWorks’ teaching artist Tia Bible, who helped create over 300 face shields for Barnes Jewish Hospital during the pandemic.
This Black Business Month, consider visiting one of these black-owned businesses in the Delmar Loop:
Just Chicken — 5942 Delmar Blvd.
Phone: 314-726-3303
Website: justchickenstl.com
Krab Kingz — 5860 Delmar Blvd.
Phone: 314-390-2004
Website: krabkingzdelmar.com
Palomino Lounge — 5876 Delmar Blvd.
Phone: 314-361-3099
Website: palominolounge.com
Prime 55 Restaurant and Lounge — 6100 Delmar Blvd.
Phone: 314-553-9595
Website: prime55stl.com
Sugar Momma's Traditional Treats — 6016 Delmar Blvd.
Phone: 314-449-1390
Babes Boutique - 6378 Delmar Blvd.
Phone: 314-537-1357
Ivy Grace Boutique — 6277 Delmar Blvd.
Phone: 314-282-7541
Maine Chic Boutique — 6360 Delmar Blvd.
314-875-0280
Website: maine-chicclothing.com
Posh Shoe Bar — 6193 Delmar Blvd.
Phone: 314-261-4092
Website: poshshoebar.com
Simply Flawless Hairtique — 5860 Delmar Blvd.
Phone: 618-203-6351
Website: simplyflawlesshairtique.com
Streetstylez Boutique - 5854 Delmar Blvd.
Phone: 314-669-9060
Stop the Bleed STL (The T) - 5874 Delmar Blvd.
Website: stopthebleedstl.org
St. Louis Story Stitchers Artists Collective - 616 N. Skinker Blvd.
Phone: 314-889-9001
Website: storystitchers.org
Atlantis Day Spa — 5984 Delmar Blvd.
Phone: 314-369-0631
Website: atlantisdayspa.business.site
BK Dental — 5989 Delmar
Phone: 314-725-1555
Body Genie — 5856 Delmar B
Phone: 314-764-5505
Website: bodygeniestl.com
Clarity Salon and Spa — 6267 Delmar Blvd.
Phone: 314-339-5700
Website: claritysalonandspa.com
Cocktailz: A Beauty Bar — 6150 Delmar Blvd.
Phone: 314-863-6950
Coegi — 5850 Delmar
Phone: 573-777-8787
Elevated Learning Academy — 5878 Delmar
Phone: 314-667-9006
Favah 101 Salon — 5860 Delmar Blvd.
Phone: 314-833-3395
Flat Out Salon — 5874 Delmar Blvd.
Phone: 314-306-3390
Freedom Braille Writer - 6267 Delmar Blvd.
Phone: 314-395-7097
Locs of Glory Salon — 5886 Delmar Blvd.
Phone: 314-265-5790
Website: locsofglory.com
Natural M's Beauty Salon — 5860 Delmar Blvd.
Phone: 314-546-5734
Studio Posh Hair Salon — 5856 Delmar Blvd.
Phone: 314-454-9999
Tayler-Made Barbershop - 5888 Delmar Blvd.
Phone: 361-1114