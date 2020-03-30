Barnes-Jewish HealthCare has opened its first COVID-19 specimen collection center in the Cortex corridor, located in the Central West End.
The center is available to those referred by BJC providers after screening and those who have been pre-screened using U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. BJC is planning to open additional sites in North St. Louis County and the Metro East in the coming weeks.
“The collection center will help better serve our community and reduce potential exposures in hospitals and clinics where patients are being treated for other kinds of medical issues,” said Clay Dunagan, MD, BJC senior vice president and chief clinical officer.
BJC encourages the public to be proactive in protecting their health by practicing infection prevention techniques, which can be found at bjc.org/coronavirus. For any specific health concerns, contact your health provider.