The Bi-State Development Agency Board of Commissioners voted Tuesday, Dec. 10 to begin exploring a possible takeover of the financially defunct Loop Trolley.
Bi-State President and CEO Taulby Roach wrote in a press release to the St. Louis County Council that there are five major principles of a future plan:
- Financial parameters will not require more trolley funding from any existing funders for at least four years.
- The main goal is to avoid defaulting on the federal grant obligation. (The Federal Transit Administration approved a $25 million grant for the trolley in 2010. The money was secured in 2012, making it nearly half of the Loop Trolley’s eventual $51 million price tag.)
- Financing options include $1.1 million from unused federal legacy grants to stabilize trolley operations, and up to $800,000 from re-categorizing unused federal legacy rail funding to bring trolley cars up to Bi-State standards.
- The takeover is contingent upon predictions that the Loop Trolley Development District, the taxing district which funds the trolley, is expected to grow in coming years, thus providing more funding.
- Management of the Loop Trolley would be transferred to Bi-State.
The press release confirms that no further funding will be required from regional taxpayers other than ticket sales, and the trolley will not impact or absorb funding for the Metro Transit System. Bi-State operates MetroLink and the Metro bus system in the St. Louis area.
Roach said that a final decision has not been made; nor has a date been set to determine approval. Should the takeover succeed, it would need to be reevaluated in four years’ time to determine further steps.
At present, the Loop Trolley is set to continue with limited hours Thursdays through Sundays until Dec. 29, at which point it will cease operations. Roach said the trolley will remain closed through January and February as safety evaluations are conducted.
“This option would provide an opportunity for the region to avoid default on a federal grant, which could hinder the region’s ability to successfully compete for future federal funding for transportation projects,” said Roach. “At the same time, it would give us an opportunity to create a new plan to build ridership on the Loop Trolley, develop a financially sustainable model for its operation, and maximize its potential as a regional transportation asset.”
County Executive Sam Page said that he is tentatively approving of the plan, but that he will monitor the progress of discussion.
“I have maintained that for the Loop Trolley to be successful, it must have new leadership, a long term plan and a funding source that is not St. Louis County. The Bi-State plan seems to fulfill my three goals. But I will watch what happens closely to make sure St. Louis County residents aren’t taken advantage of,” he said.
University City citizen watchdog Tom Sullivan, who has long been outspoken against the trolley, expressed displeasure with the announcement.
“What incredible … misleading predictions and bald hope. ‘No additional funding is required from any existing funder.’ Yet $1.1 million and $800,000 in additional federal funding has been located to keep the trolley rolling. Gee, isn’t the federal government an ‘existing funder’?”’ he asked.