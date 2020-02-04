Bar Louie’s Central West End location has closed.
Several of the chain’s locations across the country closed their doors on Saturday, Jan. 25, as news of Bar Louie’s bankruptcy filing circulated. Bar Louie’s location at 14 Maryland Plaza in the Central West End was one of the closures.
The Central West End location announced it’s closing on social media on Sunday, Jan. 26, thanking patrons for their business and encouraging them to visit the next nearest Bar Louie location.
The gastropub’s other St. Louis locations in Kirkwood, Chesterfield and St. Charles currently remain open.