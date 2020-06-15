Ballpark Village, the neighborhood adjacent to Busch Stadium in downtown St. Louis, recently announced plans to welcome back guests beginning June 17 at 4 p.m. New restaurant Sports & Social will open for the first time, including contactless ordering and payment to allow guests a safe and simple way to order while complying with social distancing measures.
Over 300 seats have been added to the outdoor plaza area, allowing for safe distancing. Local artists will perform live music Thursdays through Sundays.
Despite delays this spring due to COVID-19, construction has also continued on the district’s Phase 2 expansion, including the One Cardinal Way residential tower which is slated to open Aug. 1. The $260 million second phase of Ballpark Village has added over 700,000 square feet of dining, entertainment, hotel, office, residential, retail and lifestyle amenities to downtown St. Louis.
